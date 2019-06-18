Andhra Legislative Assembly adopts resolution demanding Special Category Status

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the record straight, the Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding the Parliament keep its word and accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the state.

The resolution effectively overturns the resolution passed by the previous 14th Legislative Assembly thanking the Centre for announcing a special package to the state in lieu of Special Status.

The move came on the last day of the first session of the XV Legislative Assembly during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Moving the resolution, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained that it was necessitated to set the record straight and demand special status, which was promised to the state at the time of the creation of Telangana by all the parties in Parliament.

The Chief Minister explained that the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in an unjust and inequitable manner against the wishes of a majority of the people. The fact that bifurcation would cause serious economic and financial hardships and unjust balance from jobs perspective to AP was completely ignored.

He explained that Andhra Pradesh inherited nearly 59 per cent of the population, debts, and liabilities of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, but inherited only 47 per cent of the revenues. The 14th Finance Commission estimated that post-devolution revenue deficit for Andhra Pradesh for the five year period 2015-20 would be Rs 22,113 crores and for the same period the newly formed Telangana State would have a post-devolution revenue surplus of Rs 1,18,6787 crores but in reality revenue deficit of the state in the past five years stood at a whopping Rs 66,363 crore.

Jagan said Hyderabad during the last several decades emerged as an economic powerhouse, which can be seen from the fact that of the Rs 57,000 crores of software exports from Andhra Pradesh for the year 2013-14, Hyderabad city alone accounted for Rs 56,500 crores.

“Today, Andhra has essentially remained an agrarian State, with low economic buoyancy, leading to huge revenue disability. This is evident from that fact that the per capita revenue for 2015-16 financial year of Telangana stood at Rs 14,411, whereas the same for Andhra Pradesh was Rs 8,397,” he explained.

He said mindful of the plight of the success State, the Parliament assured people of Andhra Pradesh, that the State would be granted Special Category Status for a five-year period as a precondition to bifurcation and residuary state would be adequately compensated through a number of development interventions, investments and direct financial assistance to mitigate the economic hardships.

However, the promises made in the Parliament by the ruling as well as the opposition parties while bifurcating the state have remained unfulfilled leading to great financial and social distress in the state, he reminded the House.

The debt of the residuary state which was Rs 97,000 crore at the time of bifurcation has reached a whopping Rs 2,58,928 crores in these five years by 2018-19. The interest on the debt alone is projected to be over Rs 20,000 crores per annum, in addition to the repayment of principal to the tune of another Rs 20,000 crores. Further, there are huge contingent liabilities in the form of guarantees given for loans availed by the State Government entities

The Chief Minister said on the other hand employment generating potential has dropped so drastically that youth are leaving the state scouting for jobs. “Given this disheartening scenario, I wish to emphasise that grant of Special Category Status is an essential imperative to compensate the State for economic and financial deprivation and help launch it on the path of development trajectory.

He emphasised the state needs super speciality hospitals, five-star hotels, manufacturing industries, high -value service industries such as IT, premier institutions of higher education and research to transform the economic architecture of the state, which is only possible with Special Status.

Taking a dig at the previous government, he said misgovernance and institutionalised corruption for the past five years, left the state with high unemployment, lack of investment in infrastructure and industry, sharp deterioration of public education and health system and empty coffers. He stressed Special Category Status has become the essential lifeline for the State.

He also clarified that the 14th Finance Commission had not recommended the abolition of SCS and letter of the then Planning Commission member and member of the 14th Finance Commission Abhijit Sen explaining that Special Category Status was not scraped was presented to support his argument.

Bifurcation blues for Andhra Pradesh

* 59 per cent - population, debt and liabilities of the erstwhile state

* 47 per cent - revenues of the erstwhile state

* Rs 22,112 crore - estimated revenue deficit by the XIV Finance Commission for 2015-20

* Rs 66,362 crore - actual revenue deficit for the five year period - 2014-19

* Rs 1,18,678 crores - estimated revenue surplus of Telangana or 2015-20

* Rs 14,411 - per capita income of Telangana in 2015-16

* Rs 8,397 - per capita income of Andhra Pradesh in 2015-16

