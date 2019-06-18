Andhra Pradesh farmers to get 9-hour power in daytime

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare a plan of action within a week for supply of 9-hour power to farmers in the daytime. The responsibility of effective implementation of the 9-hour power supply to farmers in the daytime lies on the officials, he asserted.

During a meeting with the officials of the energy department on Monday, the Chief Minister was informed that electricity being supplied to agriculture and domestic sectors through 6,663 feeders and 60 per cent (3,854) of them got the capacity to supply 9-hour power. The Chief Minister asked them to take up a trial run and overcome the technical issues if any within a week.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to crack a whip on belt shops in the State and remove all of them at the earliest. Removal of belt shops is the first step towards implementation of total prohibition in the State, he said at a meeting with officials.