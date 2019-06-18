Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government forms panel to prepare Coringa for UNESCO world heritage site tag

The AP government eyes heritage site tag for the mangroves so that it would get UNESCO funding to protect and preserve the wildlife sanctuary.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary near Kakinada beckons eco-tourists

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary near Kakinada beckons eco-tourists. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to get the UNESCO world heritage site tag for the Coringa mangroves in East Godavari district, the State government has constituted a committee to study the conditions needed to be fulfilled to achieve the coveted status.

The State government eyes heritage site tag for the mangroves so that it would get UNESCO funding to protect and preserve the wildlife sanctuary and attract international tourists. Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary boasts of nearly 269 species of birds and is the second largest stretch of mangrove forests in India with 24 tree species.

The government has also sent a proposal to the Centre for identifying the mangroves as a Ramsar Site, a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

ALSO READ: Andhra gets a tourism spot in Coringa wildlife sanctuary

The Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, is an intergovernmental environmental treaty established in 1971 by UNESCO. The Convention provides national action and international cooperation regarding the conservation of wetlands and sustainable use of their resources. Ramsar identifies wetlands of international importance, especially those providing waterfowl habitat.
The proposal for getting the Ramsar site was sent to the Union Ministry of Environment well before the elections.

Now, the environment, forests, science and technology department has constituted a panel to study the “fulfilment of principles and prerequisites required for proposing the mangroves and preparing the application in full shape with all details for declaration (of the mangroves) as World Heritage site.”

The committee will be headed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and the Chief Wildlife Warden and IFS officer Dr Shanti Priya Pandey, who is the Chief Conservator of Forests, Rajahmundry Circle, will be its vice-chairperson.

The other members include Dr K Thulasi Rao, Director, Biodiversity Research and Extension, AP State Biodiversity Board, Dr Ravi Sankar Thupalli, State Project Coordinator, EGREE Project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNESCO  UNESCO world heritage site Coringa Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp