Bengal doctors' strike: Private doctors boycott work in Andhra Pradesh

The IMA conducted a candlelight vigil from Ramalayam Centre on AV Appa Rao Road to Pushkar Ghat which was attended by many doctors.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:19 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As per directions from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Rajamahendravaram chapter, doctors working in private hospitals here went on a 24 hour strike from 6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday.

According to IMA Rajamahendravaram chapter president Dr Y Srinivas, the strike was a protest against the attack on doctors in NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

“The government should take severe action against the culprits. They should also ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. Arrangements have been made in all government hospitals, PHCs, CHCs and others to work round the clock as their private counterparts are protesting,” he said.
Sai Hospital, Bollineni, Budhudu, Neela Jiyar, Parthasarathy and many other hospitals took part in the strike.

In the evening, the IMA conducted a candlelight vigil from Ramalayam Centre on AV Appa Rao Road to Pushkar Ghat which was attended by many doctors.

