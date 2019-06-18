Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu asks Andhra Pradesh government to clear 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme installments

Naidu urged the government to pay the second installment of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ to farmers to enable them to take up cultivation in Kharif.

Published: 18th June 2019

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming payment of the last two installments of debt redemption scheme as an ongoing process, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday felt that the responsibility of clearing the same along with interest lies on the new government.

“Out of the total Rs 24,500 crore, Rs 14,500 crore has already been deposited in the accounts of farmers in three installments and two more are yet to be paid. Policies will not change with the change of government. It is inhuman to deny the payment to beneficiaries. We have to mount pressure on the government to ensure justice to farmers,” Naidu told TDP lawmakers at a meeting at his residence.

Naidu urged the government to pay the second installment of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ to farmers to enable them to take up cultivation in Kharif. As the government announced to implement ‘Rythu Bharosa’ from October 15, it is better to pay the second installment of Annadata Sukhibhava.

