College student becomes yoga teacher in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Turning from a shy and introvert girl into a yoga teacher, G Rupa Devi, 21, of Visakhapatnam has come of age. She underwent a yoga course during her college days, which completely changed her life. Studying MCA in Bullayya College, she has now become one of the youngest yoga teachers in the city imparting yoga to enthusiasts by visiting their homes. She teaches yoga in one-hour sessions — before and after college.

Rupa’s tryst with yoga started four years ago when she was in first-year degree course. She did a six-month diploma certificate course in yoga. Trainer Bhaskar Patrudu, who trained Rupa in yoga at Yoga Village of Andhra University, noticed the spark in her. And so began her competition winning spree which took her to many Indian cities.

“My first yoga competition was at Haridwar where I bagged a bronze and the medal-winning streak continued. It is not only competitions, but my life before and after yoga too has changed completely; I am proud that I can tell about this,” Rupa said.

Her day starts at 5 am. She takes yoga classes till 9 am and then goes to college. After college, she practices asanas on her own at the Yoga Village and also takes house calls. “I started taking classes in traditional and power yoga for the past two years, visit homes for groups of students or sometimes even a single student. There are asanas for fitness, weight loss, breathing problem, improving memory power and meditation, which are taught to people of all age groups,” she added.

Yoga Village in AU to raise awareness

A string of programmes have been organised by Andhra University Department of Yoga and Consciousness in association with TNIE from June 18 to 21 to raise public awareness about benefits of yoga. Varsity Yoga HoD K Ramesh Babu said here on Monday that the four-day programme will be inaugurated by AU Vice-Chancellor Nageswara Rao at Yoga Village on Beach Road on Tuesday morning. He said AU Rector M Prasada Rao, AU Arts College principal Rammohana Rao and Registrar K Niranjan will also attend the inaugural programme. On Day one, there will be competitions in yogasanas for children both boys and girls.