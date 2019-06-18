Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation announces war against mosquitoes after 46 malaria cases in last 5 months

Guntur medical and health office has provided nine mobile malaria, dengue clinics to detect and cure patients suffering from vector-borne diseases.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has formed 20 teams to conduct door-to-door inspections in all the 62 divisions of Guntur city to check spread of seasonal diseases. Declaring war against mosquitoes, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) will kick off the special drive on Tuesday.
The Health department held a review meeting at the GMC office here on Monday on the steps to be taken to control seasonal diseases.

The district medical and health office (DM&HO) has provided nine mobile malaria, dengue clinics (MMDCs) to detect and cure patients suffering from vector-borne diseases. Each team formed by the GMC will have eight members, which includes a health educator, multipurpose supervisor and sanitary workers from the GMC and DM&HO. The teams will mainly focus on curbing mosquito menace in the city by creating awareness among the public. They have been instructed to kill larva, if they find any, in water containers by using chemicals given by the GMC.

Medical health officer (MHO) Ch Sobha Rani said there was a steep decline in seasonal diseases in the city due to proactive measures taken by the authorities. The nine MMDCs will continue operations for the next two months, she added. As many as 46 cases of malaria and four cases of dengue were detected since January in the city, she said.

Biologist D Obulu, from the GMC, said the officials were holding awareness sessions and measures taken have resulted in decrease in number of cases of seasonal diseases.

War on mosquitoes
The GMC officials are identifying places in the city, where mosquito menace is high
They are planning to intensify fogging and anti-larval operations in these areas to check spread of malaria and dengue
GMC will conduct a special drive in areas endemic to fevers to control mosquito-breeding
As per the available data, 291 malaria cases, 83 dengue cases and one swine flu case were detected in the last year

GMC’s proactive steps
The civic body has been organising special awareness camps on seasonal diseases
The employees will conduct door-to-door inspections and advise residents to keep their houses clean
The residents were told to drain out stagnant water using buckets or utensils
The sanitary staff will conducting anti-larval operations in areas endemic to vector-borne diseases

