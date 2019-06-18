Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Kodela blames YSRC MP Vijaya Sai for cases against kin

Former Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has accused the YSRC government of harassing TDP cadre by registering false cases against them.

Published: 18th June 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has accused the YSRC government of harassing TDP cadre by registering false cases against them. Addressing a press conference at Sattenapalli on Monday, Kodela alleged that one or two false cases were being registered against him and his family members every day as per the diktats of Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy.

He demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to probe the cases against him and his family members to unravel the truth. “It is very unfortunate that Vijaya Sai Reddy is provoking people through his Twitter posts. I am ready to face any investigation as I have committed no wrong. I never faced this kind of harassment from any government during my 37 years of political life,” Kodela said.

The former Speaker claimed that he developed Sattenapalli and Narasaraopet Assembly constituencies with the support of the government and people. He advised the YSRC regime to focus on Polavaram project, Amaravati capital city, Special Category Status and drought in the State instead of resorting to ‘character assassination’ of its political opponents. Sattenapalli Municipal Chairman A  Ramaswamy and other TDP leaders were present at the news conference.

TAGS
YSRC Vijaya Sai Reddy Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Assembly Former Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

