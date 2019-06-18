No truth in Lokesh’s tweet on L&O, says, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh for his tweet alleging that YSRC leaders are indulging in attacks against their followers and sympathisers, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has asserted that law and order (L&O) in the State is under control and stated that the YSRC government is committed to women’s safety.

Addressing the media in the Secretariat on Monday, the first Dalit home minister came down heavily on TDP and asked Lokesh to introspect himself for not taking any action against former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar for attacking Denduluru MRO Vanajakshi.