TDP MLCs seek YSRC’s action plan to achieve Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A war of words took place between the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP members in the AP Legislative Council on Monday over the Special Category Status (SCS) for State.

During the discussion on Motion of Thanks to Governor’s Address in the Legislative Council, TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao said that the people gave their mandate to the YSRC as it promised to achieve the coveted SCS to the State and wanted to know the plan of action of the government to get it.

“People have supported the YSRC as the party while in opposition promised to get SCS for the State. But, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, stated that he could not demand special status from the NDA government as it has a big strength in the Lok Sabha.

“It is not fair on the part of the Chief Minister to say that he will continue to raise the SCS issue with the Centre without pressurising it. The YSRC government should come up with an action plan to achieve SCS,” Dokka said.

Referring to the YSRC slogan ‘Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan’, the TDP MLC said as the party now came to power, now it is the time to change the slogan as ‘Ravali Pratyeka Hoda Kavali Pratyeka Hoda’ for achieving SCS and all parties will join the government in the movement. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the YSRC was committed to SCS and its MPs quit their posts earlier for the purpose.

He recalled that as a former TDP MP, he made a suggestion to Naidu to follow the suit of YSRC for mounting pressure on the Centre for getting SCS. But, Naidu did not consider his suggestion, he said.

At this juncture, TDP MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad wanted the YSRC to make its MPs resign for SCS and the TDP would also follow the same for the cause of the State. He further said that Naidu strove to achieve SCS for AP.

Sharply reacting to the statements of the TDP MLCs, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the yellow party has no moral right to speak on SCS. He pointed out that it was TDP chief Naidu, who welcomed the special package in lieu of SCS and even made a resolution in the Assembly hailing the Centre for announcing the package. He made it clear that the YSRC government would achieve SCS to the State by continuing its efforts.

Jagan in Council

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council for the first time on Monday. On his arrival, all the members welcomed the Chief Minister. Jagan greeted the members with folded hands.