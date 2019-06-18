Two-year-old Andhra Pradesh boy dies in freak accident

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 2-year-old boy died in a freak accident while playing near a park in CM Colony of Tenali in Guntur district on Monday.

According to Tenali III Town circle inspector B Harikrishna, Kandukuri Pavan Kumar, along with his mother Sulochana, came to Rajiv Swagruha Complex in Tenali. While Sulochana was busy with some work, Pavan started playing with other children.

Meanwhile, one of the kids got onto a tractor and started it. As a result, the vehicle moved little forward and hit Pavan. Pavan died on the spot owing to severe head injuries.

Pavan’s father Rosaiah lodged a complaint with the police. The body of Pavan was shifted to the Tenali government hospital for postmortem.