VIT-AP University to waive fees for 26 district toppers 

One boy and one girl student each from government rural junior colleges from all the 13 districts of the AP are eligible for the fee waiver.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University vice-president Sankar Viswanathan on Monday offered 100 per cent fee waiver besides hostel and mess facilities to 26 toppers - one boy and one girl student each from government rural junior colleges from all the 13 districts of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Sankar Viswanathan adviced students to study with a sense of duty and keep 100 per cent attendance for better chances to get jobs. Vice-chancellor Dr D Subhakar said the students should make use of this opportunity to build their careers and life.

As per the new initiative of VIT, Support The Advancement of Rural Students (STARS), underprivileged students from rural areas are given opportunity to pursue higher education. Parents of the STAR students are farmers, daily wage labourers, mechanical fitters, priests, tailors, masons and weavers.

Some 78 students have benefitted from the scheme over the past three years. Registrar Dr CLV Sivakumar was present.

