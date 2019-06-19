Andhra duo held for duping aged while clicking their pictures for government ‘schemes’

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two thieves, who duped elderly women by decamping with their gold on the pretext of clicking photographs for government schemes, were arrested at Palacole here on Tuesday. Some 717 gm of gold ornaments worth Rs 21.51 lakh were recovered from them.

Speaking to media, Palacole Rural circle inspector Akula Raghu said the accused, Kudipudi Yugandhar and Durga Prasad, brothers from Achanta village in West Godavari, were involved in over 36 thefts in West and East Godavari districts over the past one year.

Narrating the modus operandi of the duo, the CI said, “The duo did online research for residences where elderly women lived. After zeroing in on the targets, the accused introduced themselves as government agents to the victims and promised them of loans, health care cards and pension benefits. For this, the accused told the victims that they would click their recent photographs for updating their names online.”

“For taking the photographs, the accused would ask the elderly women to remove their gold ornaments to look as poor to avail the schemes. Once the victims removed their jewellery, the duo would ask them to get their Aadhar cards and then take them to terrace for clicking photographs. Diverting the attention, they would then decamp with the jewellery,” he added.