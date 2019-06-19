Andhra Pradesh: Adikavi Nannaya University e-counselling 2nd phase to begin on June 20

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Adikavi Nannaya University director of admissions, Dr D Jyothirmai said that the second phase e-counselling for different post graduate courses will begin on Thursday at five counselling centres

Addressing the media in the university premises on Thursday, she said, "Those who could not get a seat during the first counselling can attend the second phase at any of the five centres in East and West Godavari districts".

The counselling centres are St Theresa College for Women in Eluru, DNR College in Bhimavaram, Aditya Degree College in Rajamahendravaram, Nannaya University campus in Kakinada and SKBR PG College in Amalapuram.”