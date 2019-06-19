Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan goes to Delhi, TDP not to attend all-party meet  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Delhi to attend the meeting of presidents of all political parties in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss various issues, including ways to improve the productivity of Parliament, One Country One Election, building of a New India in the 75th year of Independence, programmes and commitments to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and development of aspirational districts.

However, TDP, which is unlikely to attend the meet, sent its views through a letter.

Without indicating the stand of TDP clear on simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assemblies, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi mentioning that as it being a very serious issue and sensitive subject, requires much deliberations and consultations with constitutional experts.

“When our Constitution was being formulated, a lot of thought was given before accepting the Parliamentary form of democracy and decoupled Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Cooperative federalism is a key feature. This is an amalgamation of legal, political and practical aspects. I expect that all parties will weigh nation’s good and participate in wide consultations on this issue,’’ TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu mentioned in the letter.

Naidu shoots off letter

