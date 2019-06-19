Andhra Pradesh government constitutes expert panel on engineering projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee constituted by the YSRC government to examine the engineering projects in the State, is expected to have its first meeting shortly.

One of the members of the committee said that the date and schedule of the meeting will be finalised in a day or two.

The eight-member committee will look into various aspects of project conception and execution, including tendering, cost escalation and others.

The focus of the committee will be on engineering projects in water resources, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), Roads and Buildings (R&B), municipal administration and urban development, rural water supply and other departments sanctioned by the previous TDP regime.

A few members of the committee visited the Secretariat on June 18 to formally meet the officials.

“The date of our first meeting will be finalised in a day or two. Initially, we planned to meet this week, but later decided otherwise,” a member said.

In the first meet, the members are to finalise the financial size of projects to be examined.