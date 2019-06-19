Cybersecurity workshop in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A three-day workshop on ‘Cyber Security, Cryptanalysis and Security for Physical Infrastructure’ will be organised by Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Department of Information Technology (IT), at Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district from June 20 to June 22.

Addressing the media, IT department dean, Dr KV Krishna Kishore said, "Resource personnel from organisations across the country will attend the event. This workshop will provide a good platform for improving knowledge regarding cybersecurity and will also aid researchers in their work."