Don’t try to dictate terms to Chair: Andhra Speaker to Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday took strong exception to TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu’s request when the latter asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to recommend to the Speaker to give a chance to the Leader of Opposition to speak in the House.

Seeking to know the intentions of the TDP leader while making such remarks, Sitaram expressed his ire saying that Atchannaidu should withdraw such words.

“What are your malafide intentions. You cannot dictate terms to the Speaker’s Chair,’’ he asserted.

Saying that the Leader of the House gave him a free of hand to take any decision on his own on the day he assumed the Chair, he wanted the members to desist from targeting the Chair.

While the Chief Minister was making a statement on the resolution moved seeking Special Category Status to AP, Naidu raised his hand to give his version on the remarks made by treasury benches.

When the Speaker did not allow Naidu to speak, the TDP legislators stood up, appealing to the Speaker to allow their leader to speak.

At this juncture, Jagan stopped his speech allowing Naidu to speak on the resolution saying that he would allow the opposition leaders to express their views unlike the previous TDP regime.