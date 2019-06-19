Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t try to dictate terms to Chair: Andhra Speaker to Atchannaidu

At this juncture, Jagan stopped his speech allowing Naidu to speak on the resolution saying that he would allow the opposition leaders to express their views unlike the previous TDP regime. 

Published: 19th June 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLA K Atchannaidu (R) and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram at the Secretariat in Velagapudi near Vijayawada.

TDP MLA K Atchannaidu (R) and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram at the Secretariat in Velagapudi near Vijayawada. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday took strong exception to TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu’s request when the latter asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to recommend to the Speaker to give a chance to the Leader of Opposition to speak in the House.

Seeking to know the intentions of the TDP leader while making such remarks, Sitaram expressed his ire saying that Atchannaidu should withdraw such words.

ALSO READ: YSRC MLA Chevireddy’s ‘Attender’ remark kicks up a row in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

“What are your malafide intentions. You cannot dictate terms to the Speaker’s Chair,’’ he asserted.

Saying that the Leader of the House gave him a free of hand to take any decision on his own on the day he assumed the Chair, he wanted the members to desist from targeting the Chair.

While the Chief Minister was making a statement on the resolution moved seeking Special Category Status to AP, Naidu raised his hand to give his version on the remarks made by treasury benches.

 When the Speaker did not allow Naidu to speak, the TDP legislators stood up, appealing to the Speaker to allow their leader to speak.

At this juncture, Jagan stopped his speech allowing Naidu to speak on the resolution saying that he would allow the opposition leaders to express their views unlike the previous TDP regime. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra assembly speaker Andhra Pradesh assembly Atchannaidu Tammineni Sitaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp