Home States Andhra Pradesh

GK Dwivedi made Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) in Andhra Pradesh

The 1993-batch IAS officer was serving as the State Chief Electoral Officer.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2019, EVM

Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued orders posting 1993-batch IAS officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi as the principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

After serving as the State Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission recently transferred Dwivedi from the post and put Vijayanand in his place. As the principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department was lying vacant after the transfer of KS Jawahar Reddy as principal secretary to Medical and Health department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy AP IAS transfer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp