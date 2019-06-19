GK Dwivedi made Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued orders posting 1993-batch IAS officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi as the principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

After serving as the State Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission recently transferred Dwivedi from the post and put Vijayanand in his place. As the principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department was lying vacant after the transfer of KS Jawahar Reddy as principal secretary to Medical and Health department.