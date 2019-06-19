Heavy reactor set up as part of Visakh Refinery's modernization project in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A heavy reactor weighing 1,646 metric tonnes was installed at Visakh Refinery of HPCL as part of its modernisation project on Tuesday.

The first stage reactor was successfully erected using 3,200 MT MSG 80 crane of Mammoet with tailing frame of 2,000 MT capacity. This was one of the heaviest reactors erected in a single piece in the Indian oil industry.

The first and second stage reactors are the heart of the expansion unit. The second stage reactor having a weight of 454 metric tonnes was successfully erected on June 11.

The first stage reactor has a wall thickness of 254.5 mm and stands 55.6 m tall.

The second stage reactor has a wall thickness of 184.5 mm and stands 28.5 m tall. Both the reactors, manufactured by L&T, were shipped from its Hazira unit on March 22 and received at HSL jetty on April 24.

A special purpose multi-axle self-propelled trailer was used for transportation of the reactor from HSL jetty to the refinery project site on April 28.

The milestone was successfully achieved three weeks ahead of the 20-month schedule by monitoring and coordination by HPCL-VRM senior management with GVMC, APEPDCL, AP TRANSCO and HSL, Narisetty Raja Rao, chief general manager (HR) of HPLC, said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP) is a brownfield expansion of the refinery. It is India’s largest full conversion hydrocracker unit with a capacity of 3.053 MMPTA (million metric tonnes per annum).