Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur hospital attacked over unpaid debts

Unknown miscreants allegedly manhandled doctor-owners of a private hospital in Narsaraopet in Guntur district and damaged property over non-payment of debts and betting amount.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unknown miscreants allegedly manhandled doctor-owners of a private hospital in Narsaraopet in Guntur district on Tuesday and damaged property over non-payment of debts and betting amount.

Owners of the Sri Karthik Hospital on Palnadu Road in Narasaraopet claimed that the attackers were supporters of ruling YSR Congress. Narasaraopet Urban circle inspector Bilaluddin said that police are investigating the incident after booking a case. 

Owner Dr Veeravalli Ramya said that some 40 people, whom she alleged to be YSRC supporters, attacked the hospital, manhandled her and her husband Dr Aswanikanth when they were in the outpatient ward, besides damaging hospital furniture.

A preliminary inquiry has found that the attack took place over the unpaid amount to the alleged attackers by Dr Ramya’s father Srimannarayana.

TAGS
Andhra hospital attack Andhra Pradesh Hospital attack Guntur

