Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics launched in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics (MMDCs) were launched by District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar at Guntur Collectorate on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, he said, “Doctors have identified a number of malaria and dengue cases in Guntur, Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Mangalagiri mandals and have set up MMDCs in these areas to provide treatment. MMDCs will conduct campaigns on various diseases, collect blood samples and treat patients.”