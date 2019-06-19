One killed, one hurt in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured when the motorbike they were travelling in, was hit by a lorry near Hussain Palem village late on Monday.

According to Pedana police, the deceased was identified as B Dhanalakshmi (40), a resident of Gowrishankarapuram. The accident occurred when Dhanalakshmi and her husband Subba Rao (45), who runs a grocery shop, were reportedly on their way to Pedana to attend a marriage function. The speeding lorry hit them at Hussian Palem village and fled from the scene.

While Dhanalakshmi died on the spot, Subba Rao was rushed to a nearbAy government hospital and later shifted to Vijayawada GGH. His condition is stated to be critical. A case has been registered and investigation initiated to nab the accused driver, a Pedana police official said. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Assistant Divisional Engineer​ caught with Rs 20000 bribe

ELURU: ACB sleuths arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) at Chintalapudi sub-station while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer on Tuesday. ACB deputy SP D Gopalakrishna said that farmer Chittireddy Hari Nagaprasad had applied for a new agriculture power connection on June 13 for which ADE Goapala Krishna demanded Rs 20,000 bribe.

59-yr-old found murdered in West Godavari district

ELURU: A 59-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons at Nelalamma temple area at Koyyalagudem village of West Godavari district on Monday night. Police said that deceased Vadapalli Venkateswara Rao (59) had received Rs 5 lakh compensation after his wife’s death in a road accident five months ago. They suspect relatives behind the murder for money.

Two nabbed with Rs 3 lakhs fake currency

VIJAYAWADA: In a joint operation by the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and Patamata police, two people were arrested for circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), at Yenamalakuduru on Tuesday morning. Police seized FICN worth Rs 3 lakh face value from the arrested duo. The two arrested were identified as Koppala Appa Rao (44) and Kopanadhi Bithyala Verma (56). Acting on a tip-off by a few shopkeepers that two persons were circulating fake currency notes of Rs 100, police laid a trap and nabbed the accused. “The duo had paid Rs 30,000 to David Raju, the prime accused involved in printing the notes, and had bought counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 3 lakh. Small vendors, customers and the public were their targets,” a Patamata police official said.