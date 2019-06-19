Paddy seeds worth Rs 1.7 crore seized in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials raided several seed processing plants in East Godavari district on Monday and seized paddy seeds worth Rs 1.71 crore.

Speaking to media, Rajamahendravaram vigilance superintendent of police Reddy Gangadhara Rao said they raided Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Seeds Processing Plant at Ganti Pedapudi of P Gannavaram mandal and seized 2,953 quintal seeds worth around Rs 70.89 lakh.

They also raided Vivekananda Seeds at Duppalapudi village in Anaparthy and seized 2,493 quintals of seeds worth around Rs 1.18 crore.