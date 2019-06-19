Resolution on SCS sparks intense debate in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the record straight, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging Parliament to keep its assurance and accord Special Category Status to the state.

The resolution effectively overturns the resolution passed by the 14th Legislative Assembly thanking the Centre for announcing a special package to the State in lieu of SCS.

The surprise move came on the last day of the first session of the 15th Legislative Assembly during the debate on Motion of Thanks to Governor’s address.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained that it was necessitated to set the record straight and demand SCS, which was promised to AP at the time of creation of Telangana by all the parties in Parliament.

Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu’s comments during his response to the resolution sparked an interesting war of words between him and the Chief Minister. Naidu welcomed the resolution. But at the same time, he wanted to clarify on the package issue.

Citing the statement of the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on September 8, 2016 that following the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the class of Special Category States ceases to exist and they agreed to give special assistance in lieu of SCS. Naidu said they had only agreed to the special package, when it was said only the name was changed but what benefits are entitled to the State under SCS would be given to AP.

Stating that what he was saying was important, Naidu read out the statement of Jaitley where he said the AP government was insisting on SCS.

“People gave 22 MPs as you asked. You go and achieve SCS, as promised,” he told treasury benches.

Responding to his comments, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said Naidu was talking about what was done after September 8, 2016, while the fact remains that since he became Chief Minister in June 2014, he had not pursued the matter while the Planning Commission was still in existence.

He recalled how TDP MLAs heckled Jagan when the latter reminded the TDP government the need for pursuing SCS with the Centre during the Assembly session in 2014.

Continuing from where Buggana left, Jagan asked Naidu to introspect - Did he do what the Chief Minister was supposed to do?

“On March 2, 2014, the then Union Cabinet decided to give SCS to the State. On the same day orders were issued to the Planning Commission to implement the same. After he assumed charge, the then Chief Minister had to meet the Planning Commission and pursue the matter, which did not happen. No communication was done with the Planning Commission during the seven months it was there,” he said, while reminding the House that the TDP government resolution on SCS was made on September 1, 2015.

Had he (Naidu) done his duty, SCS would have been accorded and lakhs of youth in the State might have got jobs, he observed.

Responding to Jagan’s criticism, Naidu said he failed to understand this new theory of approaching the Planning Commission for SCS.

“Would any officer listen, if asked to follow the orders of the previous regime, when the new government had come to power. It is a matter of common sense and the Chief Minister is making intentional criticism. I am not bothered about mudslinging against me, but you have to understand that it will not get special status,” he said and explained how many times he met the Prime Minister in 2014.

He concluded his arguments stating that his government had sincerely pursued SCS. However, Jagan dismissed Naidu’s argument as a pack of untruths.

Raghupathi elected deputy Speaker

YSRC MLA Kona Raghupathi has been unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly.

This was announced by Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and other members of the House congratulated Raghupathi on his election as Deputy Speaker and escorted him to the Chair.

Hailing from Brahmin community, Raghupathi was elected from Bapatla.

Naidu follows tradition

After kicking up a row in the Assembly by skipping the tradition of escorting the Speaker to the Chair along with the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his deputy leader K Atchannaidu, accompanied Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi to the Speaker’s podium.

On the day of election of Tammineni as Speaker, Naidu on the pretext that he was not invited in a proper manner, skipped the tradition and sent Atchannaidu to accompany the Speaker to the Chair.