Security trimmed for TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Buddha Venkanna surrendered two security officers to the Andhra Pradesh Home Department on June 18 following a notice from the YSRC government.

In 2018, the TDP government allotted him 2+2 security cover, after he was announced as the chief whip.

According to sources, the YSRC government wants to do away with the practice by trimming down facilities for nominated leaders.

Hence, on Monday, Venkanna received a letter from the government to surrender any two security personnel from the four allotted.

Commenting on the issue, Venkanna said, "Following a notice from the government from the government, I sent two security officers back to the Home department with immediate effect.”