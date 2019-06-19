TDP will split soon, says BJP Andhra Pradesh vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state vice president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy revealed that several veteran TDP and Congress MPs, MLAs and other cadre leaders were ready to join the saffron party.

He said that there would soon be a split in TDP with the leaders deserting the yellow party.

In a press conference held in Anantapur on Tuesday, the BJP leader said that a few families from the Rayalaseema region, belonging to both the Congress and the TDP, were keen on being part of the BJP.

“Several leaders, including veterans, former ministers, former MPs and MLAs are in touch with us. A decision will be taken soon by the party leadership on whom to induct,” Vishnu Vardhan Reddy observed.

He further said that the TDP, which carried out false propaganda against the BJP before the elections, would witness an internal crisis in the coming months with the leaders revolting.

“The TDP, after the rout in the recently-concluded polls, will soon taste another big blow. The BJP will fill the void left by the TDP,” he remarked.

The state Vice President further claimed that the BJP was the only strong alternative to the ruling YSRC in Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about YSRC’s stand on Special Category Status (SCS), Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that any party claiming to obtain the status was misleading the public.

He said there is very little scope for the Centre to accord SCS to any State.