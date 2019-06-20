4,892 cases booked by transport department for overloading in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In special drives conducted over the past one-and-half years, the transport department booked 4,892 cases and collected fines amounting to Rs 7.33 crore for overloading of goods carriers in Guntur district.

The drive was conducted on lorries, tractors, tippers and other vehicles for overloading of raw materials in different parts of Guntur district, as per directions of the deputy transport commissioner.

The officials booked 3,913 cases and collected Rs 5.86 crore fines in 2018-19. From January to June 19, 2019, they booked 979 cases and collected fines amounting to Rs 1.47 crore.

Deputy commissioner G Raja Ratnam asked the vehicle owners and drivers to follow guidelines pertaining to loading of raw materials as per MV Act or face action. “Officers are directed to cancel the overloaded vehicles’ driver’s licences for three months,” he said.