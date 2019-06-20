Amma Vodi scheme only for students of Andhra Pradesh government schools

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Amid criticism that extension of the Amma Vodi scheme to private schools will lead to the downfall of government schools in the State, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has clarified that the scheme, for now, will be applicable only to the students who are studying in government schools and for those who hail from families having white ration cards.

Rajendranath Reddy, who spoke to the media in Kurnool on Wednesday night, said, “A decision to extend the scheme to all the students (those studying in private schools) will be taken later.”

The scheme, part of Navaratnas of YSRC, provides an assistance of Rs 15,000 to the family which admits its children in school. The scheme is scheduled to be launched on January 26, 2020.