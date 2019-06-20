Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to fill 2,766 vacant posts in forest department

The APPSC has already issued a recruitment notification for 504 posts and the remaining vacancies will be filled in a phased manner.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Environment and Forest Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Environment and Forest Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said that the government will fill up all the 2,766 posts lying vacant in the Forest Department. The APPSC has already issued a recruitment notification for 504 posts and the remaining vacancies will be filled in a phased manner.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, he said the government will set up five ecotourism centres and five urban huts at an estimated cost of Rs 54.3 crore.

As part of environmental conservation, 12 urban huts have already been developed in various parts of the State and five more will be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore. In addition to the five existing ecotourism centres, five more will be set up at a cost of Rs 22.3 crore this year, he said.

Asserting that the government is giving top priority to increase green cover, Balineni said, “As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2017, the forest cover in Andhra Pradesh increased by 2,141 square km and AP stood top in the country. 

“In the current fiscal (2019-20), we have decided to plant 25 crore saplings worth Rs 175 crore to increase green cover in the State,” he said.

Taking note of the crop damage and human loss in elephant attacks, he said there was an increase in such cases in villages in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The State government has decided to pay a compensation of Rs 6,000 per acre for crop damage and Rs 5 lakh to the family members of people died in elephant attacks. A ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be paid to the family members of two persons killed in an elephant attack in Srikakulam district, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh forest department Andhra Pradesh jobs Andhra Pradesh government jobs government jobs
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp