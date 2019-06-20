Andhra Pradesh government to fill 2,766 vacant posts in forest department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said that the government will fill up all the 2,766 posts lying vacant in the Forest Department. The APPSC has already issued a recruitment notification for 504 posts and the remaining vacancies will be filled in a phased manner.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, he said the government will set up five ecotourism centres and five urban huts at an estimated cost of Rs 54.3 crore.

As part of environmental conservation, 12 urban huts have already been developed in various parts of the State and five more will be set up at a cost of Rs 30 crore. In addition to the five existing ecotourism centres, five more will be set up at a cost of Rs 22.3 crore this year, he said.

Asserting that the government is giving top priority to increase green cover, Balineni said, “As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2017, the forest cover in Andhra Pradesh increased by 2,141 square km and AP stood top in the country.

“In the current fiscal (2019-20), we have decided to plant 25 crore saplings worth Rs 175 crore to increase green cover in the State,” he said.

Taking note of the crop damage and human loss in elephant attacks, he said there was an increase in such cases in villages in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The State government has decided to pay a compensation of Rs 6,000 per acre for crop damage and Rs 5 lakh to the family members of people died in elephant attacks. A ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be paid to the family members of two persons killed in an elephant attack in Srikakulam district, he said.