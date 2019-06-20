Andhra Pradesh RTC contract drivers’ service regularised

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State RTC on Wednesday issued order to regularise the contracts of drivers and conductors who have completed 240 days of service, with effect from June 15.

Regional managers have been directed to regularise service of contract employees. They have been asked to continue deployment of the contract employees at their respective places of work and consider their transfers to their native regions only when staff position permits, based on seniority. RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) has welcomed the move.