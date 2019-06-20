Home States Andhra Pradesh

Atmakur area hospital hit by shortage of blood in Andhra Pradesh 

The Atmakur Area Hospital has been upgraded as District Hospital, it is struggling to manage blood for patients due to the absence of a blood bank.

A blood donation camp image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Though the Area Hospital at Atmakur has been upgraded as District Hospital, it is struggling to manage blood for patients due to the absence of a blood bank. Presently, the hospital has only Blood Storage Centre. Patients have to rush to Kavali Area Hospital or private blood banks for blood.

It may be recalled that the Atmakur Taluka Hospital was upgraded as Area Hospital with 100 bed strength and constructed new buildings in around 10.5 acres at a cost of Rs23 crore. 

Normally, patients from upland areas in the district along with Pamur in Prakasam district, Porumamilla, Badvel and Mydukur in Kadapa district rush to hospital for better treatment. 

Patients affected by fever and other diseases seek medical aid at the OP counter and the hospital receives about 350-500 OPs on daily basis. About 60 in-patients are provided treatment in the hospital. 

With the aim of providing better medical services to upland areas and also border villages of Kadapa and Prakasam district, the State government had issued a GO No. 229 to upgrade the Area Hospital as the district headquarter hospital with 150 beds. 

The district hospital located at Atmakur does not have a blood bank, affecting patients undergoing surgeries.

