 Andhra Pradesh Excise minister Narayana Swamy seeks public support for prohibition

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Deputy CM and Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes K Narayana Swamy on Wednesday appealed to people to support prohibition in the State.

Addressing people at his native village Padiri Kuppam, he said everyone, including Asha workers, political parties and the media, should support prohibition in stages. The government will accord priority to drinking water and irrigation and as part of the process will take up a programme on linkage of tanks at the earliest.

Narayana Swamy assured that he would try his best to resume works related to NTR Reservoir in GD Nellore constituency. He said the constituency will flourish with crops once water from the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project reaches the constituency.

He appealed to people to come forward with a collective approach in developing villages and instructed the officials to work for the welfare of people. He said the government is committed to uplifting the people belonging to SC, ST, Minorities and Kapu communities.

The Deputy CM said women in the State will get Rs 15,000 under the Amma Vodi programme on January 26. Narayana Swamy asked Asha workers whether they were happy with the increase in their honorarium from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister was received by the residents of Padari Kuppam in a traditional way. He paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue. Later, visited Nadiveedhi Gangamma temple in the village and performed pujas.