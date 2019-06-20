Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela's daughter again booked for cheating

While 14 of the cases were booked at Narasaraopet police station, this is the first case to be registered at Sattenapalli police station.

Published: 20th June 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao

Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A fresh cheating case was booked against former State Assembly speaker K Siva Prasad Rao’s daughter P Vijayalakshmi at Sattenapalli police station in Guntur district on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases filed against the Speaker, his daughter and son Kodela Siva Ram to 15.

While 14 of the cases were booked at Narasaraopet police station, this is the first case to be registered at Sattenapalli police station.

According to Sattenapalli Urban circle inspector Mallikharjuna Rao, police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against P Vijayalakshmi for allegedly cheating Dr Busa Kalyan Chakravarthy Reddy of Sattenapalli.

Cases were also booked against Bommisetty Srinivasa Rao and Potla Prasad, who were associated with the family members of the former Speaker.

According to the complaint lodged, Dr Kalyan had approached Vijayalakshmi seeking her help in getting his hospital NTR Aarogyasri scheme empanelment, for which she allegedly demanded Rs 8 lakh. The complainant claimed that he had paid the first installment of Rs 4 lakh in 2017.

However, the permission was never accorded even after the complainant meeting the accused several times for the same. Vexed over the delay, the complainant demanded the repayment of his first installment.

The accused allegedly refused to return the Rs 4 lakh to the complainant and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he demanded his money back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Kodela Siva Prasad Rao daughter P Vijayalakshmi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp