Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela's daughter again booked for cheating

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A fresh cheating case was booked against former State Assembly speaker K Siva Prasad Rao’s daughter P Vijayalakshmi at Sattenapalli police station in Guntur district on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases filed against the Speaker, his daughter and son Kodela Siva Ram to 15.

While 14 of the cases were booked at Narasaraopet police station, this is the first case to be registered at Sattenapalli police station.

According to Sattenapalli Urban circle inspector Mallikharjuna Rao, police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against P Vijayalakshmi for allegedly cheating Dr Busa Kalyan Chakravarthy Reddy of Sattenapalli.

Cases were also booked against Bommisetty Srinivasa Rao and Potla Prasad, who were associated with the family members of the former Speaker.

According to the complaint lodged, Dr Kalyan had approached Vijayalakshmi seeking her help in getting his hospital NTR Aarogyasri scheme empanelment, for which she allegedly demanded Rs 8 lakh. The complainant claimed that he had paid the first installment of Rs 4 lakh in 2017.

However, the permission was never accorded even after the complainant meeting the accused several times for the same. Vexed over the delay, the complainant demanded the repayment of his first installment.

The accused allegedly refused to return the Rs 4 lakh to the complainant and allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he demanded his money back.