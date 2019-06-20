Home States Andhra Pradesh

Action plan to boost industrial growth in Andhra, says, Industries Minister Goutham Reddy

After looking into difficulties in setting up 42 industries, Goutham Reddy said they will prepare a 100-day action plan for resolving the issues.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has announced to evolve an action plan for development of industries and IT sector in the State. He said that the government is keen on generation of employment and will encourage investors in IT and industry sectors. 

“The newly formed government will ensure that industrialists coming to invest in the State dot not face any trouble. We will extend red carpet welcome to investors,” he asserted.

Speaking to mediapersons after occupying his chambers in the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi on Wednesday, Goutham Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating the key portfolios.

“I will strive to achieve better results in IT and industry sectors. As IT industries being crucial in the generation of employment, we will prepare an action plan soon to get IT industries to the State on a big scale,” he said.

Stating that the government is planning to strengthen the rural economy by setting up industries, he said industrialists will get some incentives if they establish units in villages and provide employment to local youth. The intention of the Chief Minister is to provide jobs to 75 per cent of youth locally, he said.

“Development of Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor and Chennai -Bangalore industrial Corridor will ensure industrial revolution in the State,’’ he asserted.

He said that though several MoUs signed during the investment summits held in Visakhapatnam, expected investments were not realised. After looking into difficulties arising with regard to setting up of 42 industries, he said they will prepare a 100-day action plan for resolving the issues.

