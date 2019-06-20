Home States Andhra Pradesh

Irregularities in Amaravati will be investigated, says Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy

The new government will also look into revoking ‘false’ cases filed against the farmers in the capital region during the previous regime.

Published: 20th June 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the YSRC government will probe all the alleged irregularities that took place in Amaravati and also seek a CBI inquiry, if needed. 

Speaking after a meeting with farmers of the capital region at Rayapudi on Wednesday, the MLA said that those found to be involved in the irregularities would not be spared.

He observed that the controversial Swiss Challenge, which has the clause of arbitration in London, adopted by the previous TDP regime, would also be challenged in the foreign land, if the situation arises.

He, however, clarified that his government was not against the construction of capital. The MLA said that the capital would be developed in Amaravati in a transparent manner.

Alla recalled that farmers faced severe hardships during the TDP regime. Action would be initiated against the TDP leaders who committed irregularities and intimidated the farmers, he said. 

The new government will also look into revoking ‘false’ cases filed against the farmers in the capital region during the previous regime. A delegation of farmers, along with Alla, will meet the Commissioner of APCRDA soon to apprise him of the prevailing issues. 

Tadikonda YSRC MLA Undavalli Sridevi, who also participated in the programme, alleged that corruption to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees took place in the making of Amaravati. She said that there was no truth in the TDP’s propaganda that the new government was anti-Amaravati. 

