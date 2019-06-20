Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan to visit Polavaram irrigation project today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to make his maiden visit to Polavaram Irrigation Project on Thursday. According to information, the Chief Minister is expected to leave his residence in Tadepalli by 10 am. He will first reach Undi in West Godavari district and participate in local programmes. Jagan will reach Polavaram project site by 11.30 am and stay there till 2 pm.

Water Resources Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar, who, on Wednesday, inspected the arrangements for the CM’s visit at the project site, informed the media that Jagan would also review the status of the national project with the officials.

For the record, Jagan had not visited the project, which gained pace during his father’s rule in 2005 and the TDP regime later. He often made allegations that large scale irregularities took place in the project execution.

“The CM is visiting the project for the first time after assuming charge. He will first visit the project and then hold a review with the officials and take stock of the progress, including the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R and R) works to be immediately done as the flood season is expected to begin soon,” he said. Anil Kumar said that 48 villages would face inundation once the flooding begins in July.

Prior to visiting the Polavaram project site to review the arrangements, Anil Kumar met Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani). The Deputy CM slammed the TDP government for failing to execute Polavaram project transparently. “For TDP leaders and Naidu, Polavaram was a source of income generation through commissions and kickbacks. CM Jagan is committed to completing the project in a transparent manner at the earliest,” Alla Nani said.

No change in execution of ‘untainted’ projects

Allaying the apprehensions, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said that if the expert committee, constituted to look into engineering works, doesn’t find any irregularities in them, the projects would be executed as planned previously.

“About Rs 30,000 crore works were sanctioned in six months before the polls. The escalation costs and faults in tenders will be examined. We have already reviewed the projects, which have achieved less than 25 per cent progress. If the expert committee finds any irregularities, we will look at retendering of the projects. Otherwise, they will be executed as it is,” he clarified. He added that his department’s priority would be completion of the irrigation projects announced under YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s ‘Jalayagnam’.