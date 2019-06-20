Monsoon may hit Rayalaseema in two-three days: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Weather at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted that the south west monsoon is likely to enter the Rayalaseema region within the next 2-3 days.

Officials have predicted that the rains are likely to be normal despite late onset of monsoon. However, the heat wave conditions in the State are likely to continue till the onset of rains.

At 43.5 degree Celsius, Machilipatnam in Krishna district recorded the highest temperature in the State closely followed by Jangamaheswarapuram at 43 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded in the State was about seven degrees above normal. However, thunderstorm with gusty winds and light drizzle was witnessed in both Rayalaseema and north Coastal AP. According to the IMD, nine places across the State — Tuni, Bapatla, Kavali, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Narsapur, Vijayawada and Jangamaheswarapuram witnessed severe heat wave conditions. In all these places, the maximum temperatures were between 5.1 and 7.2 degrees above the normal temperature range.

According to the Met department forecast, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over coastal AP for the next 24 hours. However, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of the region.

Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (of 30 to 40 kmph speed) and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into parts of AP, Telangana and Tamil Nadu over the next 2­ to 3 days, according to Met.