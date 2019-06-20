Software to monitor weekly offs of police in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Urban superintendent of police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna has said that ASP YT Naidu will be appointed as a nodal officer to implement weekly offs for police personnel in Guntur Urban district.

Published: 20th June 2019

Police

By Express News Service

Following the orders of the government, the department is planning to develop a software to implement weekly offs for cops. As many as 1,444 cops are working in 19 police stations, including three traffic police stations, in Guntur urban district. 

The police officers will prepare a chart on weekly offs on or before 25th of every month and will affix the same on the notice board in their respective police stations. 

AP Police Officers Association former general secretary Dalavai Subramanyam welcomed the State government’s decision to introduce weekly offs for cops. He was all praise for Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna and said that the latter introduced weekly offs for police personnel earlier in Guntur rural district and Nellore. He also sought the government to enhance police force in the State to strengthen the department. 

Subramanyam said that police in core operational duties can get weekly offs on Sunday; station writers on Saturday or Sunday; computer operators on Saturday or Sunday; gunmen and cooks can get offs on a rotation basis; general and traffic police after working for three days, special party police and special task force after attending duties for four days; guards after five days and general duty police after seven days.

