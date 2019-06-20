Home States Andhra Pradesh

Subba Reddy likely to be new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chief 

Sudhakar Yadav’s resignation will pave way for the YSRC government to constitute a new Trust Board.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy

YSRC leader YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadav, who remained firm on not quitting the post even as the TDP lost power in the recent elections, on Wednesday put in his papers, citing ‘personal affairs’. He faxed his resignation letter to TTD Executive Officer AK Singhal. 

The development came on a day when Vellampalli Srinivas, on his maiden visit to Tirumala after taking charge as the Endowments Minister,  made it clear that the State Cabinet had decided to remove the TTD Trust Board members by bringing in an ordinance, if necessary, and appoint a new one.

The previous TDP government appointed Sudhakar Yadav as the TTD Chairman. 
Sudhakar Yadav submitted his resignation to contest from the Mydukur Assembly constituency in Kadapa district in the recent elections. 

However, TTD authorities did not accept his resignation. After losing the election, he continued as TTD Chairman and even convened a Board meeting, drawing flak from the ruling YSRC leaders and declined to quit claiming he was appointed to serve Lord Venkateswara. 

However, some of the members quit Trust Board. Amid this, the Cabinet, after weighing various options, decided to bring out an ordinance to remove the existing members and appoint a new Board. In the resignation letter faxed to the EO, Yadav said. 

“I would like to bring to your notice that due to my personal affairs, I am tendering my resignation to the TTD Trust Board as Chairman. This is submitted for immediate necessary action.’’ 

Within minutes after Sudhakar Yadav’s resignation, some more members reportedly followed suit. 
According to highly-placed sources, YSRC senior leader and former Member of Parliament YV Subba Reddy is likely to be appointed as the new Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam Chairman. Subba Reddy, former Ongole Member of parliament, was not given party ticket to contest the 2019 elections by the party leadership. 

Meanwhile, speaking on other issues, the Endowments Minister said that an inquiry would be initiated into the transportation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam gold, which kicked up a row during elections. 

The gold, being transported to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam from a bank where it was deposited, was seized by officials belonging to the Election Commission and was later released. “There is every need to clear doubts over the gold wealth of Lord Venkateswara,’’ the minister said.  

