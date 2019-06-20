TDP ‘reluctant’ to come to Kodela family’s rescue over police cases?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TDP seems to be reluctant to come to the rescue of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao even if the police have registered several cases against his family members. Though at one point of time, the TDP prepared to call on the Director General of Police to raise their objection over the series of cases being registered against Kodela’s family members, it was not done for reasons unknown.

After the defeat of TDP in the elections, the alleged victims of Kodela’s family members have started coming out and lodging complaints with police against them for ‘extortion’.

Though the former Speaker maintained that he or his family members did not commit any irregularities and never resorted to extortion, the registration of cases against his family members are continuing based on the complaints lodged by victims.

Kodela even alleged that YSRC leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy was provoking people against him and his family members by making tweets. However, the TDP, which took a serious view of the alleged attacks by YSRC cadre against TDP workers and adopted a resolution condemning the attacks, has remained silent on Kodela issue.

Sources in the TDP admitting that they had initially decided to approach the DGP and complain to him that the cases were being registered against Kodela’s family out of political vendetta, however, preferred to adopt a wait and watch policy so as to take note of genuinity of extortion charges against his son and daughter.