Fire attendance certificate can be availed online now

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KRM Kishore Kumar, Principal Secretary of Home, launched the online service of issuing fire attendance certificate here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, K Satyanarayana, Director General, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, said that the new process of obtaining fire attendance certificate online is user-friendly as people need not visit the office of fire services to submit applications.

“Fire attendance certificate is vital to claim insurance amount for the property damaged in fire mishaps. Now, people can apply for the fire attendance certificate online and download it, the DG said.