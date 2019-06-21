Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alleged misuse of  Rs 15 Lakh at Bapatla government hospital in Andhra Pradesh

AGH superintendent Dr Ashirwadam and clerk Challa Subramanyam are accused of diverting funds meant for developmental works.

Funds amounting to around Rs 15 lakh meant for development have reportedly been misused. Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Funds amounting to around Rs 15 lakh meant for development have reportedly been misused at Area Government Hospital at Bapatla in Guntur district.

AGH superintendent Dr Ashirwadam and clerk Challa Subramanyam are accused of diverting funds meant for developmental works. Preliminary inquiry found that superintendent Dr Ashirwadam had allegedly diverted the funds. 

After the inquiry, officials ordered handover of charge of superintendent post to Dr Rasool. Officials suspect that superintendent Dr Aswirwadam had diverted hospital funds to other accounts with the help of staffers. 

“After verification of 2017-18 and 2018-19 records, we have found misuse of funds,” District Coordinator Dr Ch Prasanna Kumar said.

Superintendent Dr Rasool has lodged a complaint with Bapatla Urban police station for further inquiry. “Clerk Subramanyam has admitted to misuse funds in connivance with the superintendent,” he added.

