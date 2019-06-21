Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan wants committee set up to audit Polavaram irrigation project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose party YSRC alleged irregularities in execution of Polavaram irrigation project, has directed the Water Resources Department to constitute an expert committee to conduct an audit of various aspects of the national project.

Jagan, who, on Thursday, was on his maiden visit to the project site after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, also directed the officials to fairly resolve the issues raised by the Project Displaced Families (PDFs) regarding Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R and R).

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, who briefed the media after Jagan held a review meeting with the officials, said, “The Chief Minister has directed the officials to constitute an expert committee soon so that the audit of the project could begin.”

The audit, sources said, would look into the aspects of expenditure made by the previous government, proceedings of the rehabilitation and resettlement and other components of the project execution. For the record, the YSRC leaders have been accusing the previous TDP regime of corruption in the project execution and sought a probe on several occasions.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister undertook an aerial survey of the project site. A delegation of farmers from East and West Godavari districts met Jagan as soon as his chopper landed and gave a representation on the R and R issues which need to be addressed. The Chief Minister assured them that they would be resolved.

Jagan’s positive approach hailed

As rain lashed the Polavaram project site, Water Resources Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar quipped that the positive approach of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would bail the State out of the crisis.

“Even though the TDP government has depleted the funds and there are other issues, our Chief Minister has a positive approach and will do what has been promised. There were no rains till now. He set foot here today and it is raining,” he said.

After reaching the project site, the Chief Minister reportedly asked the officials as to why cofferdam was being constructed before the completion of spillway. Spillway is critical to divert the Godavari flood water (expected to be 28 lakh cusecs at peak).

Water Resources Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar, who was also present, later told reporters that the officials informed the Chief Minister that the project would be completed by June 2021. He further explained that Jagan took stock of the rehabilitation and resettlement as the flood season is set to begin next month.

“The Chief Minister said no PDF should feel that it was unfairly compensated. About 28,000 families from 113 of the total 371 habitations will be submerged once the 41.15 m contour of the project (phase-1) is completed. So, the Chief Minister directed that the R and R should be done in a fair and transparent manner,” he added. The minister also said that the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of R and R, and sought a timeline for its completion.

When asked about the delay in the approval of Detailed Project Report (DPR-2) and the delay in the execution of the project, he said they were technical issues. “They don’t pose a big hurdle,” he noted.

Regarding Jagan’s promise of doling out an enhanced R and R package of Rs 5 lakh to the owners who had given lands for the project, Anil Kumar said that the issue was being considered positively and that the Chief Minister would soon make an announcement. He also said that the project works would be affected from July to October due to flooding and they would resume by November.

Deputy Chief Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Engineer-in-Chief M Venkateswara Rao and others were also present.