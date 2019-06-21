Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to introduce 350 electric buses in five cities

350 electric buses will be operated through APSRTC in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Amaravati in the first phase.

Electric bus

An image of the electric bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport and  Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said that 350 electric buses will be introduced in five cities in the State soon. Each bus costs Rs 2.18 crore. The State government will spend Rs 764 crore for the buses. 

Speaking to mediapersons after occupying his chambers in the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi on Thursday, he said 350 electric buses will be operated through APSRTC  in five cities, including Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Amaravati in the first phase.

“The government is planning to bring the APSRTC out of the red by laying emphasis on fuel saving. As a measure to save on diesel cost, it has been decided to introduce electric buses in the State. The government will send a proposal to the Centre seeking financial aid to the tune of Rs 187.5 crore for introduction of electric buses out of the total cost of Rs 764 crore,” he said.

The Transport Minister said the government will introduce online facility for temporary registration (TR) to new vehicles. “As of now, the TR facility is made available with dealers. But, they made it a source of income by collecting commission on sale of vehicle and life tax. While uploading the bills online, the dealers are quoting less price than the actual amount collected from customers.

"Some dealers are selling vehicles without uploading the bills online resulting in the vehicles hitting the road without the knowledge of Regional Transport Officers. To put an end to such irregularities and corruption, the government will bring a new registration policy. Those who purchase vehicles, can apply for TR online instantly. The official concerned will be held responsible if TR approval is not given,’’ the minister explained.

Venkataramaiah said 554 vacancies in the Transport Department will be filled soon. 

The duration for renewal of concessional bus passes for the physically challenged will be increased to 3 years from the present one year, which will benefit 2.5 lakh people in the State. LLRs will be issued in the Motor Vehicle Inspector offices, apart from selected computer centres, the minister said. 

The Transport Minister said that the RTA had seized 357 school buses and registered 624 cases for not having fitness certificates (FC) after conducting raids in the State. Out of the total 10,500 school buses in the State, 5,000 buses have obtained FCs so far. The remaining buses are yet to get FCs.

Comments

