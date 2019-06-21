Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crises not new to TDP, it overcame many, says, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP cadres and people will protect the party from those forces attempting to divide it.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:14 AM

Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that crises are not new to Telugu Desam, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that it faced several odds in the last 37 years, but overcame all of them with the support of people and activists.

Naidu, who is in London now, issued a statement over the four Rajya Sabha MPs of the TDP switching loyalties to the BJP and described them as opportunists for claiming that they joined the saffron party for the benefit of the State despite the fact that it was the BJP, which did injustice to Andhra Pradesh. The leaders who switched loyalties now, will have to regret their act in the future, he observed.

“The TDP fought against the BJP for the development of the State. But, the saffron party keeping it in mind, is resorting to such condemnable undemocratic acts. Though some leaders are leaving the party for their selfish interests, the TDP has lakhs of activists carrying the party flag afloat,” Naidu said.

ALSO READ: More TDP MPs will be joining, says, BJP

Alleging that the BJP began mind games in less than a month after the declaration of election results, Naidu said that the TDP activists and people will protect the party from those forces attempting to divide it. In fact, the TDP strengthened more whenever it faced crisis, he said and appealed to the party activists to overcome the present crisis with determination.

TDP MPs, including Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Nani, K Rammohan Naidu, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Thota Seetharama Lakshmi condemned the action of the four MPs for merging the TDP Rajya Saba Legislature Party with the BJP.

We will wage legal battle against merger: TDP MPs

Condemning the act of the four turncoat MPs, TDP MPs Jayadev, Kesineni Nani, K Rammohan Naidu, K Ravindra Kumar and T Seetharama Lakshmi said they will take the view of legal experts on the merger of the TD Rajya Sabha Legislature Party with the BJP and launch a legal battle.
 

