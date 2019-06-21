Intermediate student commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A second-year Intermediate student committed suicide in her hostel room at Peda Palakaluru in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to Nallapadu SI B Ashok, the 17-year-old MPC student, G Sasi, committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan in Room No. 209 at Vignan’s Nirula Institute of Technology and Science for Women at Peda Palakaluru. The girl reportedly scored low marks in the first-year exams and resorted to the extreme step.

However, according to her classmates, she committed suicide after she was accused by her friends of stealing money from the handbag of one of them. Her friends reportedly found a watch of another student when they searched her bag.

They reported the matter to hostel warden Sushma, who promised to take the issue to the notice of the college principal on Thursday. The girl hailed from Guthavaripalem in Yadlapadu Mandal and her father Sivaramakrishna lodged a complaint with police.