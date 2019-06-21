More TDP MPs will be joining, says, BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Are more TDP MPs likely to join the BJP? The answer seems to be yes if the State BJP leaders are to be believed. While the BJP sources claimed that Chandrababu Naidu’s party was headed for a major crisis as more sitting MPs are likely to abandon the party, TDP MP and party parliamentary leader Galla Jayadev, along with the rest of his counterparts, emphatically clarified that they were firmly behind the party.

“The TDP has a long future. The fact that five of us are sitting here means we are firmly behind our party and Chandrababu Naidu,” Galla Jayadev said, in a press meet, along with other party MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, K Rammohan Naidu, Thota Seetharama Lakshmi and Kesineni Srinivas (Nani).

However, multiple sources in the BJP maintained that talks with the three sitting Lok Sabha members of the TDP were underway.“They even met the Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday. While they maintained that it was a formal meeting, there was also a discussion on switching the parties. The meeting of Kapu TDP leaders in Kakinada was also a part of the entire operation,” BJP sources said.

Another national leader also confirmed that the three Lok Sabha MPs were being approached individually, but no consensus arrived for the time being. For the record, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) recently expressed his displeasure with his party and also took potshots at some of his party leaders.

The BJP leaders further claimed that about seven to eight former TDP MLAs and five MLCs were keen on joining the party. Names of leaders who are likely to join the BJP doing the rounds in the political circles include former ministers Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, KE Krishna Murthy and others.

Not just from the TDP, a few leaders from other parties including Jana Sena and Congress are also likely to join the bandwagon. Akula Satyanarayana, who switched loyalties from the BJP to the Jana Sena, is looking at homecoming, sources said.

Meanwhile, terming the TDP a sinking ship, BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy told TNIE that the yellow brigade was looking to abandon its party because of the dynastic and dictatorial policies of Chandrababu Naidu. “They are tired of the dictatorial rule of Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh. More defections are on the anvil. By the time Naidu returns from his vacation, the TDP will witness a major split,” he predicted.

Asked what the BJP was offering, especially with speculation rife that TDP MPs in the Upper House are deserting the party to save themselves from various cases, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy explained, “We believe that they are joining us inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s development policies. We will play the role of Opposition in the State.”

The office-bearers of State BJP unit met on Thursday to discuss a strategy to strengthen the party in AP. The meeting was attended by national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish and other leaders.