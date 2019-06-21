Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reservoirs hit rock-bottom due to deficit rainfall in Andhra Pradesh

The eight major reservoirs Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala, Yeleru, Somasila, Kandaleru, Velugodu and Chitravati have a storage of only 23 per cent of their capacity.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Veda Pathasala chanting hymns during Varuna Yagam on the banks of Krishna river at Durga Ghat in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Students of Veda Pathasala chanting hymns during Varuna Yagam on the banks of Krishna river at Durga Ghat in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With delay in the onset of monsoon, water levels in major reservoirs in the State continue to plummet. Adding to the worries is the depletion of groundwater, which has gone down by 2.85 metres in June compared to the corresponding month last year, in all the 13 districts.

The eight major reservoirs – Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala, Yeleru, Somasila, Kandaleru, Velugodu and Chitravati -- have a storage of only 23 per cent of their capacity. The present storage in these reservoirs is 180.19 TMC as against their cumulative capacity of 770.71 TMC.

This is further lower than the corresponding level of 190 TMC in 2018. Water resources officials said the levels in the reservoirs went down marginally from last month. 

“The reservoirs don’t receive any inflow in June. The situation continues till July, when we get some water from Godavari. Other than that, we depend on rainfall and upper riparian States. This time, as monsoon is delayed, there is a marginal dip compared to last year,” an official explained.

It might be recalled that the Central Water Commission, which releases a bulletin on storage levels in 91 reservoirs in the country every Thursday, issued a drought advisory to Andhra Pradesh a couple of weeks ago.

The State is reeling under drought conditions with a rainfall deviation of 66 per cent on an average, resulting in the fall of groundwater levels across the State, especially the four Rayalaseema districts of Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool. 

The water table in these districts fell from 16.2 metres (below ground level) in last June to 23.31 metres this June. In May this year, water was available at 23.75 metres below ground level. 
In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, groundwater level plummeted by 0.86 metres from 12.01 metres last June and by 0.04 metres from 12.83 metres since last month.

With depleting water levels, the State, which is predominantly rain-fed, has no agriculture activity in Kharif as farmers are waiting for the dry spell to end. “The situation is critical. The government will have to announce a contingency plan if the situation continues for the next couple of weeks,” said irrigation expert Yerneni Nagendranath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh rainfall Andhra Pradesh water Andhra Pradesh Reservoirs
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp