Students protest ‘bias’ against Dalits in Andhra Pradesh school

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Ravela Zila Parishad school in Tadikonda Mandal in Guntur district protested against the headmaster and teachers on Thursday accusing them of being biased against Dalit students.

Students lodged a complaint against headmaster Muppalla Sankara Rao and English teacher Vadlamudi Amareswara Rao with the district collector and staged protest at the Ravela school, accusing the two teachers of harassing Dalit students.

The students lodged a complaint with the Guntur district collector and the Urban SP seeking further action. Deputy DEO Narayara Rao, MEO T Indira initiated an inquiry and warned teachers of disciplinary action.